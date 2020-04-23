Angus Church is mourning the loss of their beloved children and families pastor.
Bobby Ray Morford died unrepentantly Monday, April 20 at the age of 65, and was recently placed at HillSpring as the Children and Families Pastor. It was his second stint with the church.
“Bobby came back to work for Angus at the beginning of July 2019 as the Children and Families Pastor after having served as the youth pastor in the late 1980s and 90s,” said Angus pastor Jordan Stowe. “Bobby was so incredibly loved by Angus Church. In a time when the church was in a new season with a new pastor there was a great desire to see the church love and disciple young families. They never expected someone with the quality of Bobby."
Since this was Morford’s second time with the church, some of his former youth group students are now adult members of the church.
“Many in the church remembered how incredible of a youth pastor he was, some even his former students. He was a friend, a mentor, and a trusted leader. He was an example of authenticity, humility, and devotion to Christ," Stowe said.
Morford was born on June 17, 1954 in Amarillo, Texas and received his high school diploma from Palo Duro High School. He then obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. Morford has served in numerous churches in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma with his most recent placement at Angus Church of Sand Springs. Morford married the love of his life, Janet (Hill) Morford, on February 22, 1974.
“He was a picture of the previous years of success and the hope for great years to come. (The church) knew (it) was in great hands with their dear friend and pastor Bobby Morford on staff. He was everything we hoped for and more. He will be dearly missed and forever loved. His legacy of faith continues on,” Stowe said.