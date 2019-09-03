Annette Riherd is joining the Sand Springs Leader as a Marketing Consultant.
She joins the Leader with marketing experience from the Claremore Progress, from her own business she had for 17 years, Aunt Netties Herbs, a state-certified organic culinary herb enterprise, and helping other businesses with their marketing.
Riherd said her business was even selected to represent Oklahoma in a national magazine.
She’s also no stranger to Sand Springs’ annual Herbal Affair and Festival as she’s attended as a vendor in the past.
“I liked interacting with people,” Riherd said of what she likes about working in marketing for newspapers. “I can’t wait to get out there and meet people.”
Editor Rachel Snyder is excited to have Riherd join the staff.
“She’s already been very helpful handing out football previews with me at Meet the Sandites,” Snyder said. “She’s very personable and I think she’ll make a great addition to the team.”