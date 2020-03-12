Expectations were high for Charles Page High School this season. The Sand Springs boys were coming off a 2018-2019 season that included a regional championship and finishing a game shy of the Class 6A state tournament.
So, not even a few setbacks were going to keep Sand Springs from where it is this week.
The Sandites endured a couple of players going down with season-ending injuries, but they weathered the storm and they’ll take on No. 5 Midwest City in the state quarterfinals at Memorial High School on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
“This team is my family,” Sand Springs senior forward Josh Minney said. “With the struggles we went through and how we worked through them, we deserve to be where we’re at.”
The Sandites won their first 10 games of the season, but things went south shortly thereafter when junior forward Jaeden Hurd was lost for the season. Not long after that, junior forward Daren Hawkins was lost, too.
That forced the Sandites to self-evaluate midway through the season.
“We all came together and had started talking about how we know it’s gonna be a struggle without those two big players for us,” Minney said. “But we just had to work harder and grind it out and work as a team and trust within one another and just play our game and believe in the process.”
The process paid off.
Since losing to Muskogee on Jan. 28, the Sandites have won six of their last nine games. Sand Springs posted wins over Enid and Broken Arrow to claim a regional championship, and after a loss to No. 1 Booker T. Washington in the area finals, the Sandites rallied and knocked off Owasso to claim a state tournament berth.
That sets up a match-up with Midwest City, a team that’s only lost once since Jan. 14.
“We just have to make them play at our pace and not let them play fast with us,” Minney said. “They’re really good at pressing teams and forcing turnovers to get fast-break points, so if we just be smart with the ball and make them play our game and play tough defense I believe we will win.”
And if the Sandites do win, Minney will play a substantial role. He’s averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
“Knowing it was my senior year and we got a lot of young players, I needed to take that next step with my game and score more because we don’t have the depth we’d like to have,” Minney said. “That meant we need people to step up with scoring, so I was just one of the people who stepped up and started scoring.”
Class 6A state tournament capsules
No. 1 Booker T. Washington Hornets
Record: 20-5
Coach: Conley Phipps
Notes: Kansas signee Bryce Thompson is averaging 25.1 points per game for the Hornets, who won last year’s 6A title.
No. 13 Putnam City West Patriots
Record: 16-11
Coach: Lenny Bert
Notes: Oklahoma State signee Rondel Walker is leading the Patriots at 25.8 points per game. … PC West is 8-8 all time in state tournament games.
No. 3 Jenks Trojans
Record: 20-5
Coach: Clay Martin
Note: Anfernee Nelson is Jenks’ leading scorer at 13.8 points per game.
No. 6 Edmond Memorial Bulldogs
Record: 22-4
Coach: Shane Cowherd
Note: Junior Sean Pedulla is posting 17.2 points per game this season.
No. 8 Union Redskins
Record: 22-5
Coach: Rudy Garcia
Note: Nehemiah Boykins is Union’s leading scorer at 14.1 points per game.
No. 2 Southmoore SaberCats
Record: 22-4
Coach: Tim Stogsdill
Notes: Jordan Thompson is averaging 20.2 points per game. … This is only the SaberCats’ third appearance in the state tournament.
No. 5 Midwest City Bombers
Record: 22-3
Coach: Dewayne Bradley
Notes: Christian Cook averages 17.9 points per game. … The Bombers are 31-23 all time in state tournament games.
No. 9 Sand Springs Sandites
Record: 19-7
Coach: Eric Savage
Notes: Marlo Fox and Davon Richardson are the Sandites’ leading scorers at 18 points per game. … This is Sand Springs’ seventh appearance in the state tournament