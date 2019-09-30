Four area students were named to the Rogers State University and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the summer 2019 semester.
Kailie Johnson and Lynsey Naugle of Sand Springs were named to the President’s Honor Roll and Sydney Garner and Tina Kemper of Mannford were also named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Students have to complete a minimum of six credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A") to qualify for the President’s Honor Roll and complete a minimum of six credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B") to qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll.