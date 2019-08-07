An 88-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s got to achieve her wish to ride a horse again at Pony Tails, a business in Sand Springs with horses that hosts parties or events.
Jaynie Herger said her mother, Mia Birt, is from Edinburgh, Scotland, and remembers her father helping her on a horse.
“She always wanted to ride a horse on the beach,” Jaynie said of her mother. “I work with people affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia and they get wishes…I decided it was time to give my mom her wish.”
She said they set up a time for Mia to ride a pony at Pony Tails at 5385 N. Highway 97.
“They walked her around a field for a while,” Jaynie said. “It was very beautiful.”
She said the event also served as a family reunion of sorts. Jaynie and her husband, Tom, were there, as were their daughter, Maya, her husband, Jarrod, and their new baby, Evelyn. The event marked the first time Mia met her great-granddaughter.
Jaynie said her mom moved to the Tulsa area about seven years ago and she and her husband moved to help take care of her.
“She still lives at her home,” she said of Mia.
Pony Tails owner Suzanne Stowe said she started the event business about two years ago and often their business includes bringing ponies to parties.
“It was a big day,” Stowe said of Mia’s visit to Pony Tails.