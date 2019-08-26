The company, known as Sand Springs Home, was conceived and created by local oilman Charles Page in 1908, to support his philanthropic interests. It was his desire to perpetuate the support of his charities—Sand Springs Children’s Home and Charles Page Family Village.
Sand Springs Children’s Home has continued to care for school age children in a family style setting and through an Independent Living program for graduated students. For 111 years, we have continued the legacy of Mr. Charles Page by specializing in support of keeping family groups together.
Charles Page Family Village, formerly known as the Widow’s Colony, provides duplex housing to 110 mothers and their children. These families will find a safe environment that offers unique growth opportunities for themselves and their children. Each family lives in our community at no cost for rent, utilities or maintenance of their home.
The Charles Page Trust/Sand Springs Home fully funds all of its charities. A large portion of these monies are made through a vibrant portfolio of land and real estate. Sand Springs Home Real Estate department owns and operates numerous rental homes in Sand Springs, Tulsa & Tahlequah; as well as a few mini-storage facilities, several commercial buildings, and thousands of acres of vacant and leased land.
Our maintenance department is charged with keeping these homes and business well maintained; we then lease below market rate to ensure steady income. Our desire is to provide solid, well-kept homes in the Sand Springs community at a reasonable rental rate.
If you’re looking to lease a home, storage unit, commercial building, or vacant land call Sand Springs Home Real Estate to discuss your specific needs. All income is used for the continuation of the Trust for the support of the children and families in our care.