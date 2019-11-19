Sand Springs Assistant Manager Mike Tinker died Tuesday, Nov. 19 after a battle with cancer, and the city released a statement about his passing.
The City of Sand Springs is deeply saddened to share news of the passing of Assistant City Manager and longtime Oklahoma civic leader Mike Tinker. Tinker passed away this morning after an ongoing battle with cancer.
Tinker began his tenure with the City in November of 2018. While his service with the City of Sand Springs was short, he brought a wealth of knowledge and insight to the City’s organization.
“We have lost a valued member of our team and a wonderful friend,” said Sand Springs City Manager Elizabeth Gray. “Mike set the standard for work in municipal government and our organization is better as a result of his time with us. Our staff is deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Tinker invested nearly three decades of public service and governmental leadership to the Jenks, Collinsville and Sand Springs communities. Prior to his role as a City Manager for Jenks, Tinker served 13 years on the Jenks City Council with nine years served as Mayor. Tinker also served on the Board of Directors with the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG). He also chaired both INCOG’s General Assembly and INCOG’s Transportation Policy Committee.
Tinker was well known in the region for his professionalism, compassion and dedication to every community in which he served. Services are planned at St. Bernard of Clairvaux with Rosary on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and a Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. St. Bernard of Clairvaux is located at 4001 East 101st Street, Tulsa, Okla.