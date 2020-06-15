In every facet of life, everyone is still working their way back into a “normal” routine. That’s no different for high school football.
After missing out on spring ball because of various guidelines and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football players at Charles Page High School are now able to return to a summer schedule that’ll include lifting and conditioning. And that’s a welcome sight for the players.
“It feels awesome to be back with my brothers and bonding getting a lift in early in the morning,” Sand Springs lineman Sango Whitehorn said.
Ryan Johnson concurs.
“It feels so great to be back lifting and conditioning with the team,” he said. “It feels great getting back together in a way with all of the coaches and teammates and being able to get all started up.”
While spring practices can often lack the luster of the fall preparation, it was still missed dearly by the Sand Springs players this year.
“I did miss spring ball, with it being my senior year, it felt like a little bit was taken out of the new season,” Johnson said. “I did miss my teammates, being able to joke around and make each other better is what I missed the most.”
It was the absence of a normal routine that threw Whitehorn off.
“I missed (spring practice) a lot,” he said. “We would normally just come in everyday seventh hour and be ready to lift, but we didn’t get that the last two months so now getting back in feels so good. I missed it and love being back in the room with my brothers and coaches more than getting sleep.”
Whitehorn also knows that setting a good example during these summer months will be paramount to setting a tone for the 2020 season when it finally arrives.
“Right now, as one of the leaders it’s our job to get everyone on the same page,” he said. “That’s to come in and work and give 100 percent during our workouts. Hopefully that means we will be a playoff contending team.”