The Charles Page High School baseball team went 1-1 over the weekend with a 9-1 loss to Shawnee before posting a 12-4 victory over Edison on Saturday, March 7.
Against Shawnee, Sand Springs was limited to one run on four hits. Ethan Sartin drove in Brycen Peterman to tie the game at 1 in the first inning, but the Wolves followed with eight unanswered runs over the next six innings.
Brock Swanson was tagged with the pitching loss for the Sandites, despite issuing only three earned runs over 4 2/3 innings.
Saturday’s game against Edison was an offensive explosion for the Sandites (2-2), who collected nine hits and drew 11 walks.
Jacob Shields drove in four runs and Peterman drove in two. Ty Pennington scored three runs and Keaton Campbell scored two runs.
Keifer Massey, Jasper Adams and Peterman combined to pitch six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. They also recorded five strikeouts.
The Sandites will return to district play against Putnam City West early in the week.