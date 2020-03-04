Charles Page High School began its baseball season with a split against District 6A-4 foe Edmond Memorial. After a three-run loss to start the season on Monday, Sand Springs bounced back with an 8-6 road victory at Edmond Memorial on Tuesday.
The Sandites (1-1, 1-1 District 6A-4) were able to control the game early on Tuesday, thanks to a five-run first inning. It was Kiefer Massey who came up with a three-run triple in the opening frame to bolster Sand Springs’ five-run frame.
From there, Sand Springs let Tatum Waite go to work on the mound. Watie threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (only two earned) on four hits. He also had five strikeouts.
Sebasitian Cassity came on in relief of Watie to pick up the save, working 1 1/3 innings without issuing a hit or a run. He recorded all four of his outs via the strikeout.
Edmond Memorial had pulled to within 5-4 through five innings, but Ethan Sartin’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave the Sandites all the cushion they would need.
“The guys played really hard and I couldn’t be prouder of the energy and effort they brought to the game,” Sand Springs coach Matt Brown said following Tuesday’s win.” We pitched really well and got a couple timely hits from seniors with guys on base. That’s what it takes to beat good people on Mondays and Tuesdays in district play.”
In Monday’s loss, Sand Springs came up with seven hits but managed to only push across three runs. Jaxon Skaggs turned into a quality outing on the mound, giving up three runs on five hits, but Edmond Memorial came up with three runs in the seventh inning to finish with the win.
Next up for Sand Springs is a clash with Shawnee at home on Friday at 6 p.m.