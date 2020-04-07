Tatum Watie has been playing baseball every year for more than a decade — ever since he was three, to be exact. And while he did get to play baseball for a brief stint this season, it was cut short when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association opted to cancel all spring sports, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Honestly it’s pretty gut-wrenching,” Watie said. “I’ve been playing every summer and spring since I was 3, but this is the first time my season has been cut short.”
And not only was baseball taken away from Waite, but his final varsity season was ripped away without the chance of a do-over.
“It’s one of those feelings that you can’t put into words,” he said. “It kills you knowing how hard the whole team has worked in the off season to prepare for this year, only for it to get taken out of our hands.”
The Sandites were 6-2 and primed to make a run in Class 6A this season. But all of that is tossed to the wayside for the remained of 2020.
“Even though it ended the way it did, I still loved it and wouldn’t want to have spent it with anyone else other than my teammates,” Watie said.
Now Watie will shift his focus to wrapping up his high school days by adapting to the new normal for everyone — life at home with very few opportunities to get out of the house.
“I’ve been keeping myself busy by going fishing nearly everyday so far,” Watie said. “Then I’ve been running, working out at my house and spending time with my family.”
In addition to baseball being called off, the state school board also recommended that schools complete the 2019-2020 academic year with students not returning to school facilities. So no longer will Watie be able to partake any of his regular rituals on the weekdays.
“It’s never going to be the same,” he said. “I’m going to miss all of the group lunches at Mazzios and Lin Cuisine that me and the upperclassmen teammates went on. Also all of the times Alex Ross and myself made Mrs. Broulette, Mrs Elliot, Mrs. Franklin, Mrs. Berge and Mrs. Pennington want to pull their hair out for pestering them.”
When things return to normal, Watie will continue his baseball career at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He also knows what he wants to pursue education-wise, too.
He will be “mastering in psychology and minoring in criminal justice,” Watie said. “Then I plan on attending the University of Arkansas for law school.”