The Sand Springs boys basketball team started the season outscoring Ponca City by seven points in both the first and second quarters. The Sandites were cruising en route to a 14-point lead at halftime, and they eventually recorded a 75-64 victory over the Wildcats.
But Sand Springs’ performance left something to be desired, Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said.
“Really disappointed in our team’s lack of focus and loss of composure in the fourth quarter,” Savage said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Sand Springs (1-0) owned a 58-37 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of the contest, where Ponca City (0-1) outscored the Sandites 27-17.
Leading the way for Sand Springs was Marlo Fox with 23 points. Davon Richardson added 16 points, and Daren Hawkins chipped in with 11 points for the Sandites.
Ponca City’s leading scorer was Anthony Gazaway, who accounted for 20 of the Wildcats’ points. Justin Thompson was Ponca City’s only other double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Up next for the Sandites is a Frontier Conference matchup with Union at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse on Dec. 10.
Sand Springs 75, Ponca City 64
PC 13 13 11 27 — 64
SS 20 20 18 17 — 75
Ponca City (0-1): Anthony Gazaway 20, Justin Thompson 10, Porter 7, Faulkner 6, Dye 5, Crandall 5, Seals 5, Dueberry 2, Losele 2, Phillips 2.
Sand Springs (1-0): Marlo Fox 23, Davon Richardson 16, Daren Hawkins 11, Josh Minney 8, Jaeden Hurd 7, Costen Brockman 7, Jason Clark 3.
Armstead leads Sandite girls with 23 points
Two major players in Class 6A last season started off the 2019-2020 season with a low-scoring affair at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
Journey Armstead scored a game-high 23 points to lead Sand Springs to a 62-47 victory in the season-opening games for both the Sandites and Ponca City.
Ponca City (0-1) held a slim 13-12 lead after one quarter, but Sand Springs clamped down on defense in the second quarter and limited the Wildcats to only six points. Sand Springs went into the halftime locker room leading 23-19.
Sand Springs continued to expand its lead in the third quarter, out-scoring Ponca City 17-10 in the third quarter and 22-18 in the fourth quarter.
For Sand Springs (1-0), Hailey Jackson had 12 points and Raegan Padilla recorded 11 points.
Ponca City had a trio of double-digit scorers — Karis Branstetter (12), Carlie Badley (10), and Ryley Beard (10).
Sand Springs will next host Union on Dec. 10 at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
Sand Springs 62, Ponca City 47
PC 13 6 10 18 — 47
SS 12 11 17 22 — 62
Ponca City (0-1): Branstetter 12, Badley 10, Beard 10, B. Fincher 8, A. Fincher 7.
Sand Springs (1-0): Journey Armstead 23, Hailey Jackson 12, Raegan Padilla 11, Darrian Jordan 9, Sophia Regalado 4, Madison Burris 3.