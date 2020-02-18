TULSA -- Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson, Trey Phipps and Jalen Breath had extra incentive besides Tuesday being their senior night.
The top-ranked Hornets avenged their only loss this season to an Oklahoma Class 6A team as Thompson scored 24 points, Phipps 21 and Breath 17 in a 69-56 victory over No. 9 Sand Springs at Nathan E. Harris Field House.
“It was special,” said Phipps, an Oklahoma signee. “I’m glad we could finish the regular season at home strong.”
Thompson, a Kansas signee, played in front of his future college coach, Bill Self. On Monday, Thompson was in Lawrence, Kansas, to watch the Jayhawks defeat Iowa State.
“For him to come back and watch me play is big,” Thompson said.
Washington (16-5, 12-1 Frontier Valley) lost in overtime on Jan. 14 at Sand Springs. This was the Hornets’ only chance to avenge one of their losses this season as three came against out-of-state teams and another was against 5A No. 1 Del City.
“They are a very good team and we knew we had to play hard,” Phipps said. “They got us over there, so we knew we had to get them back.”
Sand Springs was without three of its top seven players, as Ethan Oakley was sidelined with the flu. Jaeden Hurd and Daren Hawkins are out for the season with knee injuries.
“I thought for the most part we competed and played well,” Sandites coach Eric Savage said. “But a six-point swing at the end of the first changed the momentum and then we ran out of gas.”
Savage was referring to the last 15 seconds of the first half when the Sandites missed a tying layup and then a technical foul helped the Hornets pull off a four-point play on two free throws followed by a Thompson basket at the buzzer for a 35-29 lead.
The Sandites cut their deficit to 37-35, but Thompson’s three-point play ignited an 8-0 run capped by Phipps’ 3-pointer. Sand Springs, however, battled back within 49-45 before Thompson opened the fourth quarter with consecutive baskets and the Hornets were on their way to their eighth win in a row. Phipps added a pair of 3s and then fed Breath for a dunk that made it 65-51. Phipps was 6-of-9 on 3s.
Breath, who was saddled with foul trouble that kept him on the bench for most of the loss at Sand Springs, was a dominating presence Tuesday, as he had 13 rebounds.
“The last one (regular-season game) at home, we had to do it,” Breath said.
Marlo Fox paced the Sandites (16-5, 8-5) with 20 points.
The Hornets and Sandites are on course to meet in an area title game.
“Those guys (the Sandites) are good,” Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. “I told coach Savage before the game that they were the best team we’ve seen all year as far as doing what they want to do, getting it in the right spots and playing well with each other.
“I thought we played really well and we were fortunate in the end to pull away. Those were two really good 6A teams out there battling.”
B.T. Washington 59, Sand Springs 49 (girls)
Aunisty Smith scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half to lead the Hornets girls (20-2, 10-2) past the Sandites (14-7, 7-6). Wyvette Mayberry added 15 points for Washington, which led 37-23 at halftime.
Washington opened the second half with a 9-3 run for a 46-26 lead. Journey Armstead, who scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half, led a rally that cut the Hornets’ lead to 55-46 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Sandites could not get any closer.
B.T. WASHINGTON 69,
SAND SPRINGS 56 (boys)
Sand Springs 16 13 16 11 — 56
B.T. Washington 12 23 14 20 — 69
Sand Springs (16-5): Marlo Fox 20, Devon Richardson 12, Cason Savage 10, Josh Minney 8, Ryan Shoemaker 4, Cale Askew 2.
B.T. Washington (16-5): Bryce Thompson 24, Trey Phipps 21, Jalen Breath 17, Ijai Johnson 6, Kameron Parker 1.
B.T. WASHINGTON 59,
SAND SPRINGS 49 (girls)
Sand Springs 13 10 12 12 — 49
B.T. Washington 20 17 16 6 — 59
Sand Springs (14-7): Journey Armstead 21, Raegan Padilla 10, Leyshia Morris 7, Bayleigh Cheney 3, Jade Shrum 3, Hailey Jackson 2, Sophia Regalado 2, Darrian Jordan 1.
B.T. Washington (20-2): Aunisty Smith 21, Wyvette Mayberry 15, Emmary Williams 7, Carrigan Hill 6, Natalya Jones 4, Sai Johnson 3, Victoria Nunez 3.