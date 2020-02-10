Friday, Jan. 31
The Mannford boys basketball team is now 11-7 after falling to Cushing in overtime Friday, Jan. 31. Connor Hewitt scored a team-high 15 points in the six-point loss.
“We shot 22 percent for the game from the field,” said head coach Mike Banfield.
The Pirates held a 12-11 lead at halftime, but an 11-6 third quarter put them in a hole.
“Our defense and effort was good all night, but we just couldn’t find a way to get going offensively. When you hold a team to 28 in points in four quarters you put yourself in a great position to win, but we just struggled to make enough plays. Jacob Dostal gave us some really good minutes with six rebounds and five blocks to go along with taking a charge. Overall, it was just a tough night for the Pirates offensively,” Banfield said.
Cushing 38, Mannford 32 OT
Mannford 5 7 6 10 4 — 32
Cushing 8 3 11 6 10 — 38
Mannford: Hewitt 15, Day 7, Whitt 2, Garner 2, Dostal 2.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Cleveland edged the Pirates, 48-44, Tuesday, Jan. 28, and sophomore guard Tyler Day scored a team-high 11 points with five rebounds and five assists.
“Offensively we struggled throughout the game to consistently make shots. Our first half defense was solid, but we struggled in transition and to contain in the second half,” Banfield said.
Senior guard Aiden Jones also scored 11 points in the four-point loss.
Cleveland 48, Mannford 44
Mannford 9 16 10 9 — 44
Cleveland 8 11 16 13 — 48
Mannford: Day 11, Jones 11, Whitt 10, Hewitt 7, Garner 5.
TONAKWA TOURNAMENT
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Mannford Pirates ran into a tough Pawnee team in the championship game of the NOC Tonkawa Tournament, losing 61-45.
JD Whitt scored 14 points to lead the Pirates, and Connor Hewitt was right behind him with 13 points.
“We just didn’t play well enough to win on either end of the floor. We struggled to get consistent stops and didn’t shoot it well and Pawnee shot it at a high clip. They are undefeated for a reason. They are a very solid team,” Banfield said.
Pawnee 61, Mannford 45
Mannford 15 9 7 14 — 45
Pawnee 15 14 20 18 — 61
Mannford: Whitt 14, Hewitt 13, Day 8, Garner 5, Dostal 3, Jones 2.
Friday, Jan. 24
Mannford beat Pawhuska, 55-40, to advance to the championship game of the tournament. Tyler Day scored 16 points to lead the Pirates and Hewitt was in double figures with 15.
“Our defense was really good after the first quarter. We did a good job of getting to the free throw line going 18-22, and we were able to get consistent stops and turnovers on the defensive end of the floor,” Banfield said.
Mannford 55, Pawhuska 40
Mannford 19 14 11 11 — 55
Pawhuska 18 0 9 13 — 40
Mannford: Day 16, Hewitt 15, Garner 9, Whitt 7, Jones 4, Dostal 4.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Mannford picked up a 60-44 win over Tonkawa in the first round of the NOC tournament Thursday, Jan. 23.
Tyler Day exploded for 29 points, and he ended with seven rebounds and five steals.
“It was a good first round win for us. We started slow and it took us a while to get going. We heated up in the third quarter and started getting consistent stops. Tyler had the best game of his early career going 7-9 on threes. Aiden gave us some really good minutes, also,” Banfield.
Mannford 60, Tonkawa 44
Mannford 14 14 24 8 — 60
Tonkawa 15 6 9 14 — 44
Mannford: Day 29, Jones 10, Whitt 9, Hewitt 6, Garner 3, Hallman 2, Ausbern 1.