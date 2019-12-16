The Mannford boys basketball team dropped the Nowata Tournament championship game to Oklahoma Union and are 3-1 on the season.
Monday, Dec. 9 (first round)
Mannford 49, Chelsea 34: The Mannford Pirates got a team-high 15 points from senior forward Connor Hewitt, and 13 points from senior guard Aiden Jones in a 15-point win over Chelsea to start the Ty Hewitt Memorial Nowata Tournament.
Sophomore Tyler Day scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds, putting three Pirates in double figures.
“I thought we came out a little sluggish in the first game of the tournament,” said head coach Mike Banfield. “We didn't shoot the ball very well from the field, but our defense was solid. We tell the players often you’re not always going to shoot the ball well, but your defense can still win you games.”
Mannford 10 11 6 22 -- 49
Chelsea 4 8 7 15 -- 34
Mannford: Hewitt 15, Jones 13, Day 10, Whitt 6, McCrackin 3, Dostal 2.
Thursday, Dec. 12 (semifinals)
Mannford 47, Coffeyville, Kan. 37: Troy Garner and Hewitt combined for 24 points, scoring 12 each in the 10-point win over Coffeyville, Kan. Day added 10 points, and J.D. Whitt was behind him with seven points.
“I thought we came out with really good effort and urgency. Our defense was solid again and offensively we handled their pressure and shot it well in the first half. It was a good semifinal win against a really athletic Coffeyville team,” Banfield said.
Mannford 10 18 4 15 -- 47
Coffeyville 6 9 11 11 -- 37
Mannford: Garner 12, Hewitt 12, Day 10, Whitt 7, Jones 2, McCrackin 2, Dostal 2.
Saturday, Dec. 12 (championship)
Oklahoma Union 53, Mannford 48: Class 2A No. 3 Oklahoma Union handed Mannford its first loss of the season in the finals of the Nowata Tournament.
Whitt and Jones scored 12 points each, and Day added 10 in the five-point loss.
“I thought our kids really came out and competed against a top three team. Our effort was great, but we just turned the ball over too much and gave up too many offensive rebounds. We are a work in progress and trying to get better each day. This was a good test for us and should benefit us down the stretch of the season,” Banfield said.
Tyler Day and Connor Hewitt were selected to the all-tournament team.
Mannford 7 19 9 13 -- 48
Ok Union 13 14 13 13 -- 53
Mannford: Whitt 12, Jones 12, Day 10, Hewitt 8, Garner 6.
Friday, Dec. 6 (season opener)
Mannford 52, Berryhill 50: The Mannford Priates started the season with a barn-burner, beating Berryhill by two points, 52-50.
Mannford graduated five senior from last year’s squad and four were starters.
“Great start to the season for us. I didn't quite know what to expect going into the game because we have a lot of guys stepping in to new roles this season. I thought our kids competed their tails off and made enough plays and got enough stops to find a way to win down the stretch. (It was a) really good road victory to start the season,” Banfield said.
J.D. Whitt led all scorers with 18 points, and Hewitt added 15. Day was nearly in the double-digit category with nine points and five assists.
Mannford 11 19 9 13 -- 52
Berryhill 15 13 9 13 -- 50
Mannford: JD Whitt 18, Hewitt 15, Day 9, Garner 8, Jones 2.