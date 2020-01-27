Both Charles Page High School basketball teams had the weekend off, but there was still some news to digest. Some playoff puzzle pieces fell into place to give both Sand Springs teams a better of idea of who they might play come postseason time.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released the east-west split for both Classes 5A and 6A, and both Sand Springs teams remain in the hunt to host potential regional sites.
On the boys side, the seventh-ranked Sandites would be in line to host a regional site with the No. 4 seed from the east side of the state. Teams ranked higher than Sand Springs currently include No. 2 Booker T. Washington, No. 4 Jenks and No. 6 Broken Arrow. The rest of the teams in the east area include: Union, Putnam City North, Yukon, Mustang, Bartlesville, Ponca City, Muskogee, Bixby, Enid, Sapulpa, Owasso and Stillwater.
Playoff pairings will be announced in mid February, but as it stands now Sand Springs would host and Union would be the No. 2 seed in the regional. Then Bixby and Enid would also be in the field.
On the girls side, No. 10 Sand Springs is the fifth-highest ranked team on the east side. The Sandites would be venturing to Union if rankings held as they are currently.
Joining in the east mix will be Booker T. Washington, Norman, Sapulpa, Bixby, Mustang, Ponca City, Putnam City North, Jenks, Bartlesville, Enid, Muskogee, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Stillwater.