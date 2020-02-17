It was a week to remember for Davon Richardson. The Charles Page High School senior led the Sandites to wins over Owasso and Jenks, and along the way he surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Sand Springs.
And he managed score a plethora of points over the course of three seasons.
“It’s definitely something I saw myself doing,” Richardson said of scoring more than 1,000 points with the Sandites. “It was very cool to reach 1,000 points in my high school career, and I’m glad I did.”
Richardson, a Central Oklahoma signee, scored 19 points in a 71-62 victory over Owasso on Tuesday, and that assured his ascension into the 1,000-point club at Sand Springs. Then the offensive catalyst added 13 points in Sand Springs’ 45-36 win over Class 6A No. 3 on Friday night.
Richardson was already one of Sand Springs’ top offensive options heading into the season, and with the loss of Jaeden Hurd and Daren Hawkins to season-ending injuries, Richardson’s offensive role has elevated even more.
“Marlo (Fox) and Josh (Minney) have been stepping up on offense,” Richardson said. “The more guys we can get on the scoring side is huge for us as a team.”
The win over Jenks will help create a positive boost as the Sandites embark on their final two games of the regular season before hosting a 6A regional when the playoffs begin.
“We are working hard on becoming better every day as a team,” Richardson said. “And we want to make it the state tournament and show people that we are legit.”