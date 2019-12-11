Clinging to a slim lead late, Sand Springs’ Josh Minney stepped to the free throw line and buried two key shots. His two free throws gave the Class 6A No. 12 Sandites a three-point lead, and it would be just enough to get Sand Springs a 75-74 victory over No. 6 Union Tuesday, Dec. 10 night at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
“Those were clutch,” Savage said of Minney’s free throws .”He made big plays all night. His best all-around game he’s had in his career.”
Minney totaled 15 points while Sand Springs was led by Marlo Fox’s 26 points. Davon Richardson added 21 points for the Sandites (2-0), who with a 75-72 lead with four seconds left opted to foul rather than letting Union get off a last-ditch 3-point effort to tie the game.
“It was absolutely the plan,” Savage said. “We did it a little quick, but it still worked the same.”
Union (2-1) was led by RJ Forney and AJ Reed who both finished with 14 points apiece. Seth Chargoris also added 12 points.
In a back-and-forth game throughout, Union led 35-34 at halftime. Sand Springs narrowly went ahead in the second half and managed to hold off Union late.
“Really proud of my guys,” Savage said. “They played hard and tough. We weren’t perfect but made enough plays to win. Anytime you can get a win against one of the big four schools over three times our size, it’s a good day.”
Sand Springs will have a quick turnaround with a game Thursday against the Wichita Defenders in the Veterans Arena Invitational at Tulsa Memorial. The game will start at 7 p.m.
Boys: Sand Springs 75, Union 74
Union 20 15 14 25 -- 74
SS 16 18 17 24 -- 75
Union (2-1): AJ Reed 14, RJ Forney 14, Seth Chargois 12, Mason Mecke 9, Da’yan Aromaye 2, Jediah Jones 2
Sand Springs (2-0): Marlo Fox 26, Davon Richardson 21, Josh Minney 15, Daren Hawkins 5, Cason Savage 5, Jaeden Hurd 3
Union 39, Sand Springs (girls) 25
After scoring 62 points in their season-opening win, the Sand Springs Sandites managed only 25 points in a Frontier Valley Conference loss to Union on Tuesday.
Journey Armstead led Sand Springs (1-1) with 16 points, but no other Sandites scored more than three points.
Leading the way for Union was Jayla Burgess with 10 points. Darian Carr added eight points for Union, which outscored Sand Springs 14-7 in the first quarter and kept Sand Springs scoreless in the second quarter while posting six points.
Up next for the Sandites is a match up with Edison in the opening round of the Bishop Kelley Invitational on Thursday. The game is slated to being at 10 a.m.
Girls: Union 39, Sand Springs 25
Union 14 6 10 9 -- 39
SS 7 0 8 10 -- 25
Union: Jayla Burgess 10, Carr 8, Nelson 7, Pitts 4, Malham 3, Redmond 3, Gaines 2, Smith 2
Sand Springs (1-1): Journey Armstead 16, Darrian Jordan 3, Hailey Jackson 2, Raegan Padilla 2, Sophia Regalado 2