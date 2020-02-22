Sand Springs and Broken Arrow played two extremely tight games during the regular season, and of course the clubs are slated to meet in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday.
But on Friday night, it was Charles Page High School prevailing again, rallying from behind and knocking off Broken Arrow 69-67 on Senior Night at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
“Really good being able to send the seniors out with a win,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “I think both team played well and made plays. Knowing we play BA in a week, we wanted to hopefully leave with a win and stay healthy.”
Madison Burris spear-headed Sand Springs’ scoring efforts with 15 points, and Journey Armstead added 14 points of her own.
For Broken Arrow, Taleyah Jones led the way with 25 points. It was the second time this season that Sand Springs posted a two-point victory over the Tigers.
It didn’t look ideal for Sand Springs early on in the second meeting, though, with Broken Arrow leading 34-25 at halftime. But Sand Springs came storming back in the second half and eventually led with 2:18 to play. Then finally it was Hailey Jackson with a go-ahead basket to give Sand Springs a 66-65 lead and the Sandites would not trail from there.
“It was a great team effort to fight from behind, and we had some players make shots that have been struggling,” Berry said. “Proud of the girls and proud to be a Sandite.”
In playoff action, Sand Springs and Broken Arrow will clash at Union High School on Thursday night, while Union plays Muskogee in the opening round of regional play. The winner of both games will meet Saturday afternoon in the regional finals.
Sand Springs 69, Broken Arrow 67
BA 9 25 21 12 -- 67
SS 7 18 24 20 -- 69
Broken Arrow: Jones 25, Adams 13, Duin 9, Hytche 7, Myers 6, Duffey 3, Herrera 2, Zackery 2.
Sand Springs (15-7): Madison Burris 15, Journey Armstead 14, Raegan Padilla 13, Hailey Jackson 10, Shrum 9, Harris 3, Cheney 3, Jordan 2.
Broken Arrow 55, Sand Springs 54 (boys): Charles Page High School led by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter, but Broken Arrow came storming back for a 55-54 victory at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse on Friday night. A late turnover and a missed heave at the buzzer sent the Class 6A No. 9 Sandites to their second straight loss.
Jaiell Talley led Broken Arrow with 17 points and Tyler Pinder added 10 points for the Tigers (17-6), who have now won four in a row.
The win for Broken Arrow also gave the Tigers a season sweep of the Sandites. Both teams will be in the same regional when the playoffs begin on Friday.
Leading the way for Sand Springs was Davon Richardson. The senior on Senior Night had 16 points, while Marlo Fox had 14 points for the Sandites (16-6).
Sand Springs controlled the game throughout and even led 46-40 through three quarters. The Sandites even ballooned the lead to 52-42 early in the fourth quarter, but Broken Arrow responded with an 11-point run to snag a 55-54 lead with 2:02 left to play.
No team would score from that point on.
In regional play, Sand Springs will play Enid on Friday night and Broken Arrow will take on Bixby. The winner of those two games will meet in the regional finals on Saturday at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
Broken Arrow 55, Sand Springs 54
BA 17 11 12 15 -- 55
SS 18 15 13 8 -- 54
Broken Arrow (17-6): Talley 17, Pinder 10, Allen 10, Stika 8, McCurdy 4, Barnes 3, Golden 2, Blair 1.
Sand Springs (16-6): Davon Richardson 16, Marlo Fox 14, Josh Minney 10, Savage 7, Askew 3, Clark 2.