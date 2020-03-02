Since Charles Page High School started a bass fishing program, the number of student participants has grown, and, each year, a professional bass fisherman attends a meeting to speak to the young fishermen.
This year, a local professional meet with the kids. Chad Warren, Pro FLW Angler and graduate of Charles Page, spoke to the high school fishing team.
Sand Springs Bass Fishing Teams
Joe Nelson (Senior) and Austin Smith (Senior)
Seth Kearns (Junior) and Cole Scott (Junior)
Jerret Haley (Senior) and Dalton Duvall (Senior)
Kale Hilligoss (Sophomore) and Kyle Hilligoss (Sophomore)
Mack Taylor (Sophomore) and Reese David (Junior)
Hayden King (Senior) and Collin Brady (Senior)
Corbin Williams (Senior) and Lane Webster (Junior)
Gunnar Casey (Sophomore) and Cruz Norris (Sophomore)
Alternate: Carter DeGroot (9th Grade)
— Kirk McCracken, Managing Editor