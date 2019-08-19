School is starting back this week and I hope all the students and parents in Sand Springs have a great start to the school year!
The start to this school year may be a little more chaotic than usual because of some ongoing construction work at Charles Page High School.
Principal Stan Trout previously told me the administration and attendance offices were moved to other parts of the building for the duration of the construction process for a new Freshman Academy on the campus. The project is part of a bond issue voters passed in March.
Parents or students coming to the school in the mornings enter from Adams Road off the student parking area.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee said crews are working to pave bus lanes for Pratt Elementary along Skylane Drive.
There will also reportedly be barriers placed before the first driveway entering the school sites from West 35th Street to prevent parents from turning left after morning drop-off at Pratt Elementary.
Sand Springs Public Schools Architect Jeanie Kvach said the district also recently went out to bid on a new sound system for the Ed Dubie Field House and the lowest bid was for just under $43,000.
Keep an eye on the roads and signage directing traffic to and from schools this year and let’s keep students safe and on time this school year!