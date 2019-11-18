Normally, school administrators discourage students from doodling on school property, but, on Friday, Nov. 15, they encouraged it, and even got in on the action.
Sand Springs Schools held a beam-signing event at the new ninth grade center being built next to Charles Page High School, and administrators were joined by students, local dignitaries, the architectural firm, and the construction crew.
Each person signed the beam which was decorated with a tree, the American Flag, and a Sand Springs Sandite flag.
“(Sand Springs) is a community that comes together in a big way every single time we ask for support and help, and what you are seeing is our bond dollars busy at work, doing what’s best for students,” said Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee.
On March 5, 2019, voters in the Sand Springs public school district approved school bond issues, exceeding $30 million. One proposition was for $31.5 million to build a new Central Ninth Grade Center/Science Technology Engineering and Math Academy on the campus of Charles Page High School; a new gymnasium/storm shelter at Angus Valley Elementary; turf replacement at Memorial Stadium; and core curriculum (textbook and library media materials).
The beam signing was a symbolic event that allowed the people directly involved to put their stamp of approval on the new improvements at Sand Springs Schools. Some signed their names, and others added quotes of inspiration, including Durkee who wrote, “A great district has a compelling vision, dynamic leaders, energetic staff, and a positive spirit. This is Sand Springs.”
At the signing, there were five representatives from the Clyde Boyd Middle School’s student council to sign the beam. They will be the first class to utilize the new ninth grade center in 2020.
Central Ninth Grade Center Principal J.J. Smith was on hand and appreciative of the community.
“I’m excited, (the students) said they were excited and that’s probably the most important thing. Also, I want to thank the community, and without you this probably wouldn’t have happened, and we understand that. We are so proud to be a part of this community and thank you for all you do to help us,” Smith said.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, chamber director Kristen Cepak, state rep. Jadine Nollan, city councilors Brian Jackson, Patty Dixon, and Phil Nollan, mayor Jim Spoon, city manager Elizabeth Gray, Brian O-Hara from congressman Kevin Hern’s office, Sand Springs Home Trustee Erik Stuckey, and CPHS principal Stan Trout were all on hand to take part in the event.
After the signing, the beam was raised up by a crane and placed into position in the frame of the building.