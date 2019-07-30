Berryhill Schools fifth-grade teacher and Sand Springs resident Jannean Thompson was among 36 educators from across the state to participate in a week of historical immersion into early American life at the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute.
The teachers met character interpreters of 18th-century people, including Powhatan Indians and plantation slaves to British loyalists and Founding Fathers.
“The historical character interpretations were phenomenal. The information presented was easily garnered and applied to prior knowledge. It made it more real – not so removed from us. The trips to the historical places were a favorite! It was wonderful to see the places and walk on the ground that historical figures have walked on,” Thompson said in a statement.
Educators were immersed in early American history through hands-on activities and reenactments of historical events as part of the 27th-annual event, through a fellowship program coordinated by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in public schools. Oklahoma is second in the nation, following California, in the number of teacher institute participants, with 1,044 graduates.