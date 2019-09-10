The Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 recently was named Unit of the Year in Oklahoma during an American Legion conference this summer.
The Post at 500 N. Main Street helps veterans sign up for benefits, navigate the VA system, sponsor local children to participate in Boy State or for scholarships, help with funeral honor guard details, participate in community activities and more. They also have a dropbox to place flags to be retired, host Bingo nights at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and will install and remove flags for a $40 annual fee on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, 9/11 or Patriot’s Day and Veterans’ Day.
Post Commander Rick George said there are four ‘pillars’ officials look at when assessing how a Post is performing—veterans’ affairs and rehabilitation, patriotism, youth and child services and national security.
“We’re here to help veterans,” Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 2nd Vice Commander Ron Bunch said.
Debra Bunch of the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 Auxiliary received the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Oklahoma received the Unit member of the Year award during a summer convention.
Debra said they’re preparing to raffle off a computer, a drone, a pair of earbuds, a microwave and pressure washer in November.