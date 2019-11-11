The celebration was bitter-sweet.
The 2 Angels Toy Run celebrated its 10th anniversary of providing toys to under-privileged kids in the area, but it was birthed from a tragedy that took the lives of two young Sandites that had bright futures.
For the past 10 years, on a fall Saturday, motorcycles line the streets of Sand Springs, delivering toys to Church That Matters in honor of Hannah Christian and Cassidy Rotramel, who were killed in an automobile accident in 2010.
This year, the event, held on Saturday, Nov. 9, added more toys and collected more money so that kids who might not normally get Christmas presents will have something to unwrap under the tree.
The event seems to grow each year, which puts a smile on the face of Eddie Baugher, who helped start the event less than a month after the car wreck.
“It was great,” Baugher said, the day after the event. “(Event organizers) wanted us for the 10th anniversary.”
Several years after the inaugural toy run, Baugher and his wife moved to Arizona where he is the director of Racers For Christ, and they made the trip to Sand Springs for the 10th anniversary of the event.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, Hannah and Cassidy were killed when the car they were riding in was hit by a pickup truck at West 61st Street and 161st Street West Ave.
Only sophomores, the two girls had already made quite an impact in their school and the community at just 15 years old.
Hannah had a passion for needy children and often spent her own money to buy gifts for others.
“I can’t believe it’s been nine years since I haven’t seen my Hannah,” said Trish Haley, Hannah’s mother. “It seems so long ago yet it seems like yesterday. Time doesn’t make sense when you lose someone you love so much. If it weren’t for my faith and knowing that I’m going to be with her again one day, there’s no way I could have made it this far.
“God has been with our family every step of the way. It’s through his grace and his goodness that I can make everyday the best that it can be. Sure, I still grieve and I will until I see her again and get to spend eternity with her in heaven. Hannah was the most kindhearted, sweet and caring little girl. Her love for everyone was just amazing. She loved and cared for the less fortunate and it’s because of her compassion for people that her life will continue to bless people. I couldn’t be more proud to be her mom.”
The Church That Matters Holy Smokers Barbecue Team provided lunch, and local musician Jake Tankersley performed.
“I am so thankful that it is still going,” Baugher said. “That was my intent, when I started it, to keep the memory of the girls alive. It was a very emotional day.”