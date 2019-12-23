KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charles Page High School wrestlers wrapped up the 2019 portion of the 2019-2020 season with two days of wrestling at the Kansas City Stampede at HyVee Arena this past weekend in Kansas City. The Sandites recorded 159 points and finished 31st overall.
At 138 pounds, Sand Springs’ Blake Jones finished in first place in the silver bracket as the No. 5 seed. He knocked off Ozark, Missouri’s Clayton Moison, 6-4, in the finals.
Harley Newberry (113 pounds) finished off his run with a victory by fall over Paola’s Charlie Zeller for third place.
“I thought Sango Whitehorn and Harley Newberry wrestled well,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patteson said of his 195- and 113-pound wrestlers.
As for other Oklahoma teams, Tuttle finished third overall with 560.5 points and Mustang was fourth at 462.
Several Oklahoma wrestlers also hauled in first-place finishes in the gold and silver brackets, including Mustang’s Tate Picklo (182 pounds) who was also named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.
“It was a rough weekend for us against that level of competition,” Patterson said. “Luckily, we have a few weeks to work out some kinks before we compete again.”
After winter break, the Sandites will be back in dual action Jan. 7 against Bixby.