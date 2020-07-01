A boating accident on Keystone Lake resulted in the death of an Oklahoma City man.
Jerrel W. Warrick, 58, of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead Tuesday, June 30 after an accident that occurred around 3:15 p.m. at Keystone Lake, in Pawnee County near Westport, Okla.
According to reports, Warrick tried to anchor his Pontoon boat by throwing the anchor over a beam when he lost his balance and fell into the water. While Warrick was attempting to stay afloat, the anchor struck him in the head. A witness gave Warrick a personal floatation device, but three-foot waves prevented Warrick from using it. He went under water and failed to resurface.
The Army Corp of Engineers recovered Warrick’s body at around 3:48 p.m.