Thousands of ghosts and goblins packed the park for the biggest Halloween event in the area and most were still there as the event shut down.
Around 4,000 people attended the 2019 Boo at Case Park, and churches and businesses handed out candy for over two hours or until they ran out Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Case Community Park.
“There was a great turnout and (it was) a huge success down in the park,” said HillSpring Associate Pastor Matt Barnett. “I’m thankful for this being the biggest Boo at Case Park yet.”
Originally named Boo on Broadway, because it was held in downtown Sand Springs on Broadway Avenue, the event was under the direction of the chamber of commerce but was handed over to the Sand Springs Local Church Network several years ago.
Several years before that the event had already outgrown the downtown area at the triangle and needed to be moved to accommodate the huge crowds.
With a new home, a new name, and a lot more room, Boo at Case Park was a huge success.
“The move to Case Community Park proved to be a great decision,” said Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn. “The turnout far exceeded previous years on the triangle, and the atmosphere was fantastic. The local churches really showed up and showed off and provided an amazing event for our community.”
Each church had a certain theme, and there were bouncy houses, games, and tons of candy.
“It’s incredible to see the faith community take the lead and bring businesses and organizations together for a safe family event for the community,” said Brent Kellogg, senior pastor at HillSpring Church.
The costume contest was the highlight of the event, and United States President Donald Trump (Cody Worrall) won the adult division. Tiffany Flores, 17, won the teen division as a deer, Emily Butcher’s hippie costume won her the 9-12 year old division, and seven-year old Hunter Snyder won as a rodeo clown, and he had his bull (dog) Hattie with him.
Dogs, Bo and Mia, won the pet costume contest, and baby hobo Macaiah Morino, 2, won the 0-2 year old division. Blake Billingsly, 3, was a Crazy Crane machine for the 3-4 year division, and Shuan Adams, Karissa Adams, Hope Adams, and Lilli Searcy won the 5-6 year old division as the Adams Family.
After the festivities, the movie "Hocus Pocus" was shown on the big screen in the park.
“Our best estimate is near 4,000 people came to experience the day,” Gunn said.