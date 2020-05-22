Sand Springs seniors Will Bouchard and Emily Schlehuber were recently crowned Charles Page High School King and Queen for the shortened 2019-20 school year.
To be eligible, seniors must have a 3.5 GPA or higher, and any student nominated by a teacher is then asked to complete an application and get two teacher references. From GPA, teacher references and application process, there is a point system than narrows the vote to top 10 boys and top 10 girls. From that, student body votes it down to top five boys and five girls. Then, the student body votes for king and queen.
Schlehuber is the National Honor Society Co-President, StuCo Student Body President, Junior Class President, and she was on the Varsity Cheer squad, and was a Special Olympics peer partner.
Bouchard is the Youth and Government secretary, Thespian Troupe 8250 — Co-President, NHS Co-President, Philosophy Club Co-founder, and participated in choir, and debate.