ENID -- Class 6A No. 6 Charles Page High School was already in control at halftime, but the Sandites buried the Green Country Defenders for good in the third period. Sand Springs outscored the Defenders by 24 points in the third quarter, and the Sandites coasted to an 80-45 victory in the opening round of the Enid Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 26.
“It was a good first game back from a few days off,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “Everyone got involved. Games on Friday and Saturday get tougher from here.”
Marlo Fox led the Sandites with 16 points -- seven of those coming in the first quarter, where Sand Springs outscored the Green Country Defenders 21-13. Then it was Davon Richardson with eight of his 15 points in the second period, when Sand Springs dominated the Defenders by a 25-11 clip.
The Sandites then used a balanced effort in the third period to put the game out of reach.
Jaeden Hurd added 14 points for the Sandites, and Daren Hawkins and Josh Minney both chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Up next for Sand Springs is a semifinal clash in the tournament with a spot in the championship game on the line.
Sand Springs 80, Green Country Defenders 45
GCD 13 11 4 17 -- 45
SS 21 25 28 6 -- 80
Green Country: Daylen Spencer 12, Joe Garringer 11, Jones 9, Prescott 6, Tankersly 3, Coleman 2, Trent 2.
Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 16, Davon Richardson 15, Jaeden Hurd 14, Daren Hawkins 10, Josh Minney 10, Brockman 5, Savage 4, Stone 4, Clark 2.