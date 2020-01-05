PONCA CITY -- Very few teams have yet to lose in Class 6A this season. The Charles Page High School boys continue to be one of those teams.
On Saturday night, the Class 6A No. 6 Sandites survived at Robson Field House and knocked off Ponca City, 58-54, to get 2020 started on a positive note.
“We made a few shots down the stretch when we had to have them,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said.
Both Marlo Fox and Josh Minney led Sand Springs with 20 points apiece with the Sandites rallying from a 54-52 deficit late to score the game’s final six points.
Sand Springs (10-0) -- one of three teams in 6A yet to lose a game -- led 28-21 at halftime and increased the lead to 48-38 by the end of the third quarter.
But Ponca City (5-7) came storming back in the fourth quarter, thanks to Anthony Gazaway who had 22 points for the Wildcats.
“We had some key misses in the fourth,” Savage said. “They caught fire from three in the second half.”
Now Sand Springs will carry an unbeaten record into Tuesday’s home clash with Jenks, which will begin a three-game stretch against ranked opponents -- No. 9 Jenks (Tuesday), No. 1 Booker T. Washington (Jan. 14) and No. 16 Broken Arrow (Jan. 17).
Sand Springs 58, Ponca City 54
SS 12 16 20 10 -- 58
PC 12 9 17 16 -- 54
Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 20, Josh Minney 20, Jaeden Hurd 8, Cason Savage 6, Davon Richardson 4.
Ponca City: Anthony Gazaway 22, Justin Thompson 11, Steven Faulkner 11, Crandall 3, Velancia 3, Dye 2, Porter 2