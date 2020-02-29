Charles Page High School is still alive and in position to make some history on Saturday. The Class 6A No. 9 Sand Springs boys knocked off Enid, 61-52, on Friday, Feb. 28 to open up regional tournament play, and the Sandites can pull off a program first if it’s able to beat 11th-ranked Broken Arrow for a regional championship.
The Sandites and Tigers will clash Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Ed Dubie Fieldhouse, where Sand Springs was able to outlast Enid to keep its playoff hopes alive.
With the game tied at 39 through three quarters, the Sandites were able to make a late run in the fourth period to capture the victory.
“Happy with the win,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “It’s hard to get wins at this time of year.”
Leading the way for Sand Springs (17-6) was Marlo Fox with 26 points. Davon Richardson added 15 points for the Sandites, while Ethan Oakley chipped in with eight points.
“We got a lift from the bench,” Savage said. “That was much needed.”
It was Carter Owens giving Enid 20 points. The loss for the Plainsmen ends their season at 8-16.
Sand Springs 61, Enid 52
Enid 13 14 12 13 -- 52
SS 9 19 11 22 -- 61
Enid: Owens 20, Phillips 13, Cy. Mathis 8, Simmons 4, Berry 4, Ca. Mathis 3.
Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 26, Davon Richardson 15, Ethan Oakley 8, Cason Savage 6, Minney 4, Shoemaker 2.