The season was void of an actual ending, but there was some finality with some awards last week. The Frontier Valley Conference announced end-of-season accolades last week, and Charles Page High School was well represented.
Of the five first team spots this season, the Sandites occupied two of the spots. Both Davon Richardson and Marlo Fox was selected by coaches in the league. Josh Minney was also tabbed for the league’s third team.
“Big honor for those three,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “There’s over 100 players on conference rosters, and we had two make the top 6 and then another one in the top 16. Much respect for those three.”
All three Sandites finished the season while averaging double-digit scoring efforts. Fox led the way with 17.4 points per game with Richardson now far off at 16.5. Richardson also averaged 8.7 rebounds per game, and Minney added 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
Fox and Richardson were joined on the conference’s first team by Booker T. Washington’s Trey Phipps and Jalen Breath and Jenks’ Anfernee Nelson. Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson was named the league’s player of the year.
On the third team, Sapulpa’s Hunter Hoggatt, Broken Arrow’s Jaiell Talley, Muskogee’s Xavier Brown and Jenks’ Ike Houston joined Minney on the third team.
Jenks’ Clay Martin was the league’s coach of the year.
Thanks to Fox, Richardson and Minney, the Sandites were able to finish the season 19-7 with a Class 6A state tournament berth. And like the rest of the 6A state tournament field, Sand Springs was unable to finish the season when the state tournament was officially canceled by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association due to the COVID-19 pandemic.