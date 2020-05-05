Davon Richardson helped navigate the Charles Page High School basketball team to the Class 6A state tournament, and his standout senior season was recognized by the Oklahoma Coaches Association last week.
The University of Central Oklahoma signee was named an OCA All-State player, becoming only one of only 10 named to the Large East team for the 2019-2020 season.
Richardson averaged 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Sandites, who finished the season 19-7 and with a spot in the 6A state tournament, where they were slated to take on Midwest City before the event was halted. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to cancel the state tournament, leaving Sand Springs as one of eight 6A teams still standing at season’s end.
Slated to join Richardson on the Large East team for the All-State game in late July are:
Josh Jones (Broken Bow)
Brock Davis (Holland Hall)
Kavon Key (Memorial)
Mason Alexander (Edison)
Bryce Thompson (Booker T. Washington)
Trey Phipps (Booker T. Washington)
Conner Calavan (Fort Gibson)
Anfernee Nelson (Jenks)
Brayshawn Finch (Memorial)