BIXBY -- Charles Page High School was able to erase the memory of Tuesday night’s setback with a resounding defensive effort against Bixby on Friday, Jan. 31. The Sandites put the clamps on Bixby and ended up with a 64-49 victory over the Spartans at Whitey Ford Fieldhouse.
“Thought we were a lot more focused and played with energy,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “Our defense was really good, and we got big offensive production from Josh (Minney), Marlo (Fox) and Davon (Richardson).”
And indeed they did.
Minney led Sand Springs with 19 points with Richardson and Fox pouring in 18 and 15, respectively.
With trio of scorers leading the way, Sand Springs (13-3) jumped out to an 18-8 lead through eight minutes, and the Sandites increased their lead to 33-17 at halftime.
Bixby’s Xavier Glenn led all scorers with 24 points as the Spartans dropped their fifth game in their last seven outings.
Up next for Sand Springs is a clash with Highway 97 rival in Sapulpa on Tuesday. That continues Sand Springs’ run of five road matchups in six games through Feb. 18.
Sand Springs 64, Bixby 49
SS 18 15 18 13 -- 64
Bixby 8 9 14 18 -- 49
Sand Springs: Josh Minney 19, Davon Richardson 18, Marlo Fox 15, Daren Hawkins 9, Cason Savage 3.
Bixby: Xavier Glenn 24, D.C. Harris 10, Parker Frederickson 9, Weaver 3, Crites 2, Solomon 2.