Jaeden Hurd was a key figure in Charles Page High School’s lineup this season. But a recent knee injury derailed his involvement, shifting some responsibilities around for the Sandites.
On Tuesday night, the Sandites were able to take a step toward filling his void.
Davon Richardon led the Sandites with 28 points as Class 6A No. 7 Sand Springs ran past Bartlesville, 61-40, at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said about his team’s loss without Hurd. “It’s still an ongoing process. We can’t replace his production and what he brought to the floor.”
Where Hurd would have been one of the Sandites’ leading rebounders, instead it was Richardson grabbing 15 rebounds against the Bruins. The Sandites were able to out-rebound Bartlesville 29-22.
It was the Bruins jumping out in front early on with a 14-8 lead after one quarter. But from there, the Sandites outscored Bartlesville 40-14 over the next 16 minutes.
“We talked about wanting to tighten up our defense after the Broken Arrow game,” Savage said. “I thought we did a good job of that (against Bartlesville). We got our offense going in the second and were able to get some separation in the third.”
Marlo Fox added 11 points for the Sandites and Daren Hawkins chipped in with nine points.
“Davon was really good offensively shooting the ball,” Savage said. “Daren gave us a good spark in the second quarter by scoring seven straight points.”
The win improved Sand Springs to 12-2, and the Sandites will now host Muskogee on Tuesday night.
Sand Springs 61, Bartlesville 40
Bville 14 8 6 12 -- 40
SS 8 21 19 13 -- 61
Bartlesville: Ayyaappan 11, Ward 7, Reibel 6, Nakvinda 4, Perry 4, Carter 3, Smith 2, Simpson 2, Davis 1.
Sand Springs: Davon Richardson 28, Marlo Fox 11, Daren Hawkins 9, Josh Minney 6, Cason Savage 3, Cale Askew 2.