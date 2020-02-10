TULSA -- Eric Savage’s ultra-thin lineup reared its ugly head on Friday night. After hanging tight with Class 6A No. 7 Union for three quarters, it was Charles Page High School that ran out of gas in the fourth quarter in a 69-55 loss at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
“We hung in there,” said Savage, Sand Springs’ coach. “Just ran out of gas, Kids fought hard, but it didn’t help that (Josh) Minney battled foul trouble all night and fouled out.”
Before the final quarter started, Union’s lead over Sand Springs was 44-40. But the Sandites ran out of steam and watched Union post a 25-15 advantage in the game’s final eight minutes.
Marlo Fox scored 25 points for the Sandites (14-4) and Davon Richardson added 20. But the rest of the Sand Springs’ scoring arsenal managed only 10 points combined, including Josh Minney who scored five points and was hampered by foul trouble.
For Union (14-5), Seth Chargois had 18 points and Micah Lovett and Nehemiah Boykins added 12 apiece.
Up next for Sand Springs is a home matchup with Owasso on Tuesday.
Union 69, Sand Springs 55
SS 10 13 17 15 -- 55
Union 12 13 19 25 -- 69
Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 25, Davon Richardson 20, Minney 5, Savage 3, Shoemaker 2.
Union: Seth Chargois 18, Micah Lovett 12, Nehemiah Boykins 12, Mecke 9, Forney 8, Pierce 6, Aromaye 3, Reed 1.