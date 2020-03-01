Eric Savage’s 100th victory at Charles Page High School was a special one. The Sandite head coach watched as his team celebrated a Class 6A regional tournament championship following a 59-51 victory over Broken Arrow on Saturday night.
Sand Springs, ranked 11th in 6A, used a dynamic first half to own a 37-18 lead at halftime and managed to hold off Broken Arrow in the second half. And in doing so, the Sandites claimed their second straight regional championship.
“Just really proud of these guys,” Savage said. “We could’ve given up on the season when we lost Daren (Hawkins) and Jaeden (Hurd), but the guys just kept believing and fighting.”
That was the case again Saturday against the Tigers.
Sand Springs made 19 of 39 field goals, and the Sandites also out-rebounded Broken Arrow, 20 to 16.
Marlo Fox led Sand Springs with 22 points while Davon Richardson added 21 points.
For Broken Arrow, Jaiell Tailey paced the Tigers with 14 points.
Now Sand Springs will after an area tournament championship on Friday against Booker T. Washington. The site of the game will be determined on Sunday.
Sand Springs 59, Broken Arrow 51
BA 12 6 17 16 -- 51
SS 17 20 9 13 -- 59
Broken Arrow: Jaiell Talley 14, Anthony Allen 14, Tyler Pinder 11, Barnes 6, Blair 2, McCurdy 2, Stika 2.
Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 22, Davon Richardson 21, Minney 8, Savage 6, Oakley 2.