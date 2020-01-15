Eric Savage presented Davon Richardson with a big task on Tuesday night. With Charles Page High School hosting Class 6A No. 2 Booker T. Washington, Savage wanted Richardson to step up for the Sandites.
And Richardson delivered.
The senior forward scored 18 points with Class 6A No. 7 Sand Springs knocking off the Hornets, 66-62, at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
“I challenged Davon to step up and be more aggressive offensively,” said Savage, Sand Springs’ coach. “WE expect that from him (and Marlo Fox). They’re that kind of player.”
The Sandites (11-1), coming off their first loss last week, asserted themselves early on against the Hornets. Sand Springs owned a 33-21 lead at halftime before Booker T. Washington charged back in the second half.
Booker T. Washington was led by Bryce Thompson with 27 points. Trey Phipps added 24 for the Hornets (7-3), who outscored Sand Springs by 12 in the second half to force overtime.
In extra time, the Sandites managed to outscore Booker T. Washington 13-9, including a crucial 3-pointer by Daren Hawkins late.
“Getting 10 points from Cason (Savage) was big,” Eric Savage said. “Then Daren hit a big-time 3-pointer.”
Marlo Fox scored 22 points to lead the Sandites, who were without Jaeden Hurd once the second half started because of a leg ailment. Josh Minney also fought through foul trouble for five points, and it was Cason Savage and Richardson that filled the void admirably.
“This team is for real,” Eric Savage said. “They believe and play for each other. To do it with Jaeden out with an injury to begin the second half and Minney fouling out early in the fourth, that was huge. Just a huge win for our program.”
Sand Springs 66, Booker T. Washington 62
BTW 9 12 18 14 9 -- 62
SS 18 15 11 9 13 -- 66
Booker T. Washington: Bryce Thompson 27, Trey Phipps 24, RaShannon Phillips 8, Kameron Parker 3.
Sand Springs: Marlo Fox 22, Davon Richardson 18, Cason Savage 10, Jaeden Hurd 7, Josh Minney 5, Daren Hawkins 4