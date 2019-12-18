OWASSO -- It might just be December still, but the Charles Page boys are continuing to rack one win after another. They’ve even done it in a short span, too.
Wrapping up a stretch of five games in eight days, the Class 6A No. 7 Sandites picked up another victory on Tuesday night, taking down Owasso 59-46 in Frontier Valley Conference play.
“Happy to get away with a win,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “Always hard to win on the road in our conference.”
The Sandites (6-0) jumped out to a 19-12 advantage after one quarter, but from there Sand Springs’ offense bogged down. The Sandites won their sixth straight game on the heels of their defense.
“Our defense was good in the second half,” Savage said. “We held them to 13 points until those last six in the final seconds of the game.”
Davon Richardson led the way for Sand Springs with 22 points, and Marlo Fox added 18 points of his own.
“Marlo and Davon made plays when they had to,” Savage said.
For Owasso (0-2), Caden Fry led the Rams with 14 points.
Sand Springs will be off until playing in the Enid tournament from Dec. 26-28.
Sand Springs 59, Owasso 46
SS 19 11 13 16 -- 59
OW 12 12 9 13 -- 46
Sand Springs (6-0): Davon Richardson 22, Marlo Fox 18, Josh Minney 8, Daren Hawkins 7, Jaeden Hurd 2, Ryan Shoemaker 2.
Owasso (0-2): Caden Fry 14, Trenton Ellison 13, Kyler Mann 12, Aaron Potter 7.