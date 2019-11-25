On tap for 2019-2020
The Charles Page High School boys will take the hardwood with three returning players this season. Davon Richardson, Josh Minney and Mario Fox return to the lineup after being in last season’s starting lineup. The Sandites figure to be major players in the Class 6A basketball landscape during the 2019-2020 campaign.
“We’ve built some momentum the last several years,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “We are just taking baby steps from where we came from and just slowly build each year.”
Quick look back
The Sandites burst out of the gates last season, winning nine of their first 10 games. Sand Springs enjoyed wins over Broken Arrow (twice), Muskogee (twice), Northwest Classen and plenty others during regular season play. In two regular season tournaments, the Sandites finished third at the Veterans Arena tournament at Tulsa Memorial and second at the Duncan Invitational.
In playoff action, Sand Springs bulldozed Enid and Southmoore to claim a regional championship — the team’s first since 1962. In area play, the Sandites came up short of the state tournament with back-to-back losses to Sapulpa and Putnam City North.
Who’s back for more
Richardson, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, averaged 16 points per game last season. Minney (6-5 senior forward) and Fox (5-10 junior guard) combined to average 19 points per contest last season.
“All 3 played significant time last year,” Savage said.
Providing aid around the Sandites’ returning trio will be Jaeden Hurd, Cason Savage, Daren Hawkins — three returners who logged time last season.
“Those six guys will be the ones we lean on heaviest this year,” Savage said. “We will need a few sophomores to fill some substitute roles and several that can step in and do that. Been trying to create some depth and experience though scrimmages leading up to the season.”
This year’s schedule
“You have to show up to play every night,” Savage said. “All the teams in the conference are really good. There’s a lot of parity in the conference and should make for a fun season.”