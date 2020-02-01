Davon Richardson scored a game-high 22 points, but the Charles Page High School boys couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome Muskogee on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Roughers came up with an 56-54 upset victory over Class 6A No. 7 Sand Springs at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
The Sandites mustered only 18 points in the first half and fell behind 27-18 at intermission. Sand Springs, however, was able to lead 40-39 after three quarters, but it was the Roughers that that prevailed in the final period.
It was a 23 of 57 shooting performance for the Sandites, who were only able to reach the free throw line six times while connecting on four of them.
Xavier Brown led Muskogee with 15 points and James Brown added 12 points of his own.
Richardson was the lone Sandite player to score in double figures with Marlo Fox registering nine points.
Muskogee 56, Sand Springs 54
Musk 15 12 12 17 -- 56
SS 11 7 22 14 -- 54
Muskogee: Xavier Brown 15, James Brown 12, Clark 8, Jo. Campbell 8, Jav. Campbell 7, Jar. Campbell 6.
Sand Springs: Davon Richardson 22, Marlo Fox 9, Savage 7, Minney 5, Hawkins 4, Clark 3, Askew 2, Oakley 2.