SAPULPA -- Eric Savage’s team was already thin on depth this season. Now Charles Page High School’s rotation is even more sparse after Daren Hawkins suffered a season-ending injury against Bixby last week.
Couple that with Jaeden Hurd’s injury that wiped out his season and Savage’s number keep dwindling.
Yet, the Sandites (14-3) overcame on Tuesday night with a 57-48 victory over Highway 97 rival Sapulpa at the Chieftain Center.
Josh Minney led Sand Springs with 18 points and Davon Richardson added 17 points of his own with the Sandites connecting on 20 of 39 field goal attempts.
“Really gutsy performance by our guys,” Savage said. “Sapulpa had been hot, winning four straight with a hug win over Broken Arrow last week.”
For Sapulpa, Te’Zohn Taft led the way with 16 points, and Brandon Niyah came up with 10 points of his own.
“Always a rowdy, intense atmosphere,” Savage said of the Chieftain Center crowd. I have lots of respect for Coach (Ricky) Burner -- his teams always compete hard.”
Sand Springs’ next time out will be Friday at Union.
Sand Springs 57, Sapulpa 48
SS 10 12 16 19 -- 57
Sap 16 7 14 11 -- 48
Sand Springs: Josh Minney 18, Davon Richardson 17, Marlo Fox 12, Oakley 6, Savage 3, Clark 1.
Sapulpa: Te’Zohn Taft 16, Brandon Niyah 10, Hoggatt 7, Altom 4, Dement 4, Duncan 3, Courtney 2, Skipper 2.