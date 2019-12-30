ENID -- Marlo Fox found himself with three fouls before the end of the first quarter. Davon Richardson found himself in the same spot before halftime.
Charles Page High School found itself in need some players to fill the void, and sure enough there were plenty that did.
Jaden Hurd scored 14 points and had seven rebounds to lead Class 6A No. 6 Sand Springs to a 61-36 victory over Bixby in the championship game of the Enid Holiday Classic.
“We battled foul trouble all game long,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “Davon and Marlo each had three (fouls) in first half, and Marlo had three in first quarter. They had to sit majority of first half, but the others really stepped up while they were out. Other than fouls thought our defense was outstanding tonight.”
The Sandites (9-0) put the clamps on Bixby all game long. Parker Friedrichsen led Bixby with 16 points, but he managed to convert on one field goal in the first half. The bulk of his points came in the second half with the Sandites comfortably in control.
“Cason (Savage) did a tremendous job of shutting down their leading scorer,” Eric Savage said. “He held him to one field goal in first half, and that was off a broken play.”
Despite mounting foul trouble, the Sandites still managed to keep Bixby at bay. Sand Springs built up a 33-20 lead at halftime, and the Sandites managed to limit Bixby to 16 points in the second half while running a zone defense to work around several players being in foul trouble.
Fox finished with 13 points and Minney added 11. Fox, Minney and Richardson all finished with all-tournament honors for their efforts over the course of the three-day event.
Now the Sandites will shift their focus to January, where plenty of Frontier Valley Conference play awaits.
“Just trying to get better game by game,” Eric Savage said. “This group is showing a lot of potential. Excited to see where we can go.”
FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2019
ENID -- For the second time in December, the Charles Page High School boys knocked off the HFC Warriors on a neutral court. This time it was the Sandites prevailing 50-44 in the semifinals of the Enid Holiday Classic.
“Happy with the win,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “Looking forward to the championship game now.”
The first time around, it was Sand Springs knocking off the HFC Warriors 69-50 at the Veterans Arena Invitational at Tulsa Memorial, but this time the Warriors kept it closer.
Sand Springs (8-0) found itself down 10-8 through the first eight minutes, only to rally and lead 23-20 at intermission. From there, the Sandites did just enough to hold off the Warriors, who were led by Darius Dobbins’ 12 points.
Marlo Fox scored a game-high 16 points for the Sandites, and Davon Richardson added 11 of his own. Daren Hawkins and Josh Minney both scored seven points apiece for Sand Springs, who will face Bixby in the tournament finals.
THURSDAY, DEC. 26, 2019
ENID -- Class 6A No. 6 Charles Page High School was already in control at halftime, but the Sandites buried the Green Country Defenders for good in the third period. Sand Springs outscored the Defenders by 24 points in the third quarter, and the Sandites coasted to an 80-45 victory in the opening round of the Enid Holiday Classic on Thursday.
“It was a good first game back from a few days off,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “Everyone got involved. Games on Friday and Saturday get tougher from here.”
Marlo Fox led the Sandites with 16 points -- seven of those coming in the first quarter, where Sand Springs outscored the Green Country Defenders 21-13. Then it was Davon Richardson with eight of his 15 points in the second period, when Sand Springs dominated the Defenders by a 25-11 clip.
The Sandites then used a balanced effort in the third period to put the game out of reach.
Jaeden Hurd added 14 points for the Sandites, and Daren Hawkins and Josh Minney both chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Up next for Sand Springs is a semifinal clash in the tournament with a spot in the championship game on the line.