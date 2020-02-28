It’s that time again and Charles Page High School will be after another Class 6A state tournament berth over the next couple of weeks.
It all starts Friday when Sand Springs hosts a regional tournament at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
The Class 6A No. 9 Sandites will take on Enid in the regional’s second game on Friday, with Broken Arrow and Bixby clashing in the other matchup.
For Sand Springs, the Sandites will be after their second straight regional championship and a state title berth for the second time in three seasons.
Regional tournament schedule
Friday
Broken Arrow vs. Bixby, 6:30 p.m.
Sand Springs vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Friday winners, 7 p.m.
Regional tournament capsules
No. 9 Sand Springs Sandites
Record: 16-6
Coach: Eric Savage
Note: Marlo Fox, Davon Richardson and Josh Minney are combining to average 43.1 points per game for the Sandites this season.
Enid Plainsmen
Record: 8-15
Coach: Curtis Foster
Note: Carter Owens is Enid’s only player scoring in double figures at 16.6 points per game.
Bixby Spartans
Record: 6-15
Coach: Sam Fairchild
Note: Spartans enter the postseason on a seven-game losing streak, dating back to a 64-49 loss to Sand Springs on Jan. 31.
No. 11 Broken Arrow Tigers
Record: 17-6
Coach: Beau Wallace
Note: Tigers are 9-6 against Class 6A opponents this season.