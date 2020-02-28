Sand Springs vs Jenks

Sand Springs' Davon Richardson brings the ball down the court during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

It’s that time again and Charles Page High School will be after another Class 6A state tournament berth over the next couple of weeks.

It all starts Friday when Sand Springs hosts a regional tournament at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.

The Class 6A No. 9 Sandites will take on Enid in the regional’s second game on Friday, with Broken Arrow and Bixby clashing in the other matchup.

For Sand Springs, the Sandites will be after their second straight regional championship and a state title berth for the second time in three seasons.

Regional tournament schedule

Friday

Broken Arrow vs. Bixby, 6:30 p.m.

Sand Springs vs. Enid, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Friday winners, 7 p.m.

Regional tournament capsules

No. 9 Sand Springs Sandites

Record: 16-6

Coach: Eric Savage

Note: Marlo Fox, Davon Richardson and Josh Minney are combining to average 43.1 points per game for the Sandites this season.

Enid Plainsmen

Record: 8-15

Coach: Curtis Foster

Note: Carter Owens is Enid’s only player scoring in double figures at 16.6 points per game.

Bixby Spartans

Record: 6-15

Coach: Sam Fairchild

Note: Spartans enter the postseason on a seven-game losing streak, dating back to a 64-49 loss to Sand Springs on Jan. 31.

No. 11 Broken Arrow Tigers

Record: 17-6

Coach: Beau Wallace

Note: Tigers are 9-6 against Class 6A opponents this season.

​Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

