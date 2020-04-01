When Jack Bratcher started his junior year on the soccer field, he knew expectations were high, and Sand Springs had a team that could do something special this season.
He wasn’t wrong.
The Charles Page High School boys soccer team was loaded with talent, and, barring injuries or a virus outbreak, the Sandites were in a position to make the playoffs, maybe more.
“There seemed to be a buzz around what we were capable of doing,” Bratcher said. “We were very confident going into the season that we were going to turn some heads.”
However, the season started off with a 5-4 loss to the Bartlesville Bruins. Sand springs had a 3-1 lead but it all fell apart and they lost by one goal. It was a wake-up call, and the Sandites got things in gear. They beat Sapulpa in a shootout and beat Muskogee, 6-1.
Sand Springs had settled into the season, and the sky was the limit, but the COVID-19 outbreak ended the school year and the spring season. The Sandites walked away with at 2-1 record, overall.
“The team was stronger than ever. We would have high intensity practices which led to quality soccer that we just hadn’t seen before. We didn’t expect to be untouchable, but we felt we were close,” he said.
Bratcher, a junior, has been considered a team leader since his freshman season, and he was named captain this year. He started as a freshman and made an immediate impact on the team.
The team was stacked with talent all over the field. Bratcher said they were strong at just about every position.
“Well, we had a strong midfield led by Luke Jeffus and Fernando Saldana. Luke is a very systematic player who is the engine of the team, and Fernando is the play-maker that is very skilled on the ball,” he said.
But the Sandites weren’t just strong offensively. They could play defense too.
“Our defense consists of a lot of size. Our two center backs, David Fancher and Cameron Summerton, are over 6-foot-1, and not much got past them. Once we got a few kinks out of the first couple of games, we expected a very successful season,” Bratcher said.
Goalkeepers are vital to a good team, and junior Xander Quiroga got the nod after sharing time with other goalkeepers in past seasons.
“Xander is a great communicator,” Bratcher said. “He is consistently giving out information, making our jobs easier. He is very talented at distributing the ball and is a solid shot-stopper.”
Bratcher has another season ahead of him, but he feels for the seniors that might not ever play an organized soccer game again.
“It’s upsetting. I think they went into the year with the same expectations as the rest of us only for it to end short. Trent Goldman, Jaden Weiser, and Luke Jeffus played all four years and didn’t even get a senior night. I think I can speak for all of them that the ending of our season was extremely disappointing,” Bratcher said.
When asked what the realistic expectations were for this season, Bratcher’s answer was simple: “Winning a state championship, of course.”