SAPULPA -- The Sand Springs boys soccer team seemed to control the entire game, but they had trouble finding the back of the net.
Sand Springs (1-1) beat the Sapulpa chieftains, 2-1 (4-3), in a non-district shootout Tuesday, March 10 at Sapulpa’s Westside Soccer Complex.
Sapulpa senior Nick Ryan drew first blood with a goal at the 12:08 mark, giving the Chieftains a 1-0 lead. Around six minutes later, it looked like Sand Springs junior Hayden Brooks scored off of a put-back, but he was called offside, and the goal was disallowed.
Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Sand Springs junior Fernando Saldana scored to tie the game, and it would be the final goal in regulation.
In the shootout, Jack Bratcher, Luke Jeffus, and Saldana scored the first three attempts for Sand Springs, but Sapulpa answered with three of their own. David Finsher’s shot was saved by Sapulpa’s goalkeeper, and Xander Quiroga made a huge save for the Sandites.
Cameron Summerton scored for the Sandites, and Sapulpa’s final shooter missed the goal entirely, handing the win over to Sand Springs.
Sapulpa is now 1-2 on the season.