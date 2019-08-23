SAND SPRINGS -- Dustin Kinard was not ready to name a starting quarterback for next week’s season opener, but the Sand Springs coach felt like he had a clear-cut winner on Friday night.
Seniors Braden Foster and Cody Ross and sophomore Ty Pennington entered the Sandites’ scrimmage against Collinsville in a virtual three-man gridlock for the job. It was Foster who guided the Sand Springs varsity to both of its touchdowns against the Cardinal defense at Memorial Stadium.
Foster threw a TD pass to Jacob Snodgrass and led a scoring drive that was capped by Tre Wilkerson’s TD run.
“You always want the guy that gets you across that white line. And that happened to be Braden Foster,” said Kinard, who is in his 13th season at the helm. “We’ll still go into next week competing. But Braden Foster had a good night.”
Kinard said he still may not name a starting quarterback before the Sandites kick off their season on the road against Mansfield (Texas) Summit.
“All three of them played well,” Kinard said. “They didn’t make huge mistakes. They didn’t turn the ball over. That’s the main thing, to take care of the ball.”
The Sandites are looking to replace Caden Pennington under center. Pennington was a dual threat at quarterback who passed for 1,257 yards and 14 TDs last season.
The varsity scrimmage format Friday included three 12-play offensive series for each team. The two squads concluded the night after each team had four plays to reach the end zone from the 20-yard line.
Following a 3-7 record a year ago and a defense that returned just one full-time starter, Kinard said he was pleased with the progress he saw against a Collinsville team that was 12-1 last year and earned a trip to the Class 5A state semifinals.
“I was glad with the way we competed,” Kinard said. “Last year, we went to Collinsville and they bloodied our nose a bit. I was much more satisfied with (Friday’s) effort.”