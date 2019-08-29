Senior Braden Foster will start as quarterback when the Sandites open their 2019 football season with a game at Mansfield Summit at 7 p.m. August 31.
Foster, fellow senior Cody Ross and sophomore Ty Pennington reportedly entered their scrimmage against Collinsville tied for the job, but Foster guided the varsity team to both of their touchdowns against the Cardinals during the scrimmage.
“They’re still competing for the job…(Foster) will get the first shot at it…we’ll see how it goes,” head coach Dustin Kinard said of Ross and Pennington. “We felt like the team clicked against Collinsville and moved the ball better (with Foster as quarterback).”
The Sandites are reportedly looking to replace Caden Pennington under center. Pennington was a dual threat at quarterback who passed for 1,257 yards and 14 TDs last season.