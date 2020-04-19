Owasso has been focal point throughout most of Jake Bray’s life. He graduated from high school in Owasso, and he spent a handful of years on the Rams’ football coaching staff.
Now, though, he’s venturing to Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, where he’ll be the assistant head coach to Bobby Klinck, who was appointed as Sand Springs’ head football coach several months ago.
“I am extremely excited to join Coach Klinck at Sand Springs,” Bray said. “I believe there is a lot of potential there. Great players and great coaches. A passionate football town with a supportive administration made the decision to leave Owasso much easier.”
But make no mistake, leaving Owasso was not an easy decision for Bray. But being a part two championship-winning teams in three seasons made the decision to a little easier to depart.
“To be a part of the Owasso football program the last several years has been such a blessing,” Bray said. “I made some great friends on that staff and got to be around some amazing kids. I want to emphasize the commitment of those groups of players who got us there. They learned to play as a team and it was often difficult, but nobody could break that bond.”
As the assistant coach at Sand Springs, Bray detailed all of his various duties.
“The title of assistant head coach has many roles and carries a lot of responsibility,” Bray said. “The most important thing is that I’m able to establish positive relationships with both players and coaches. I’ll be working hard to help ensure that our program is running smooth and that Coach Klinck has the assistance needed to meet our goals.”
Both Bray and Stephen Hogan were appointed to their respective positions recently with Hogan being named the offensive coordinator.
“Both of these guys are young rising stars who have coached in the biggest games,” Klinck said. “They are future head coaches in the making, and I’m so glad they have decided to further their careers here at Sand Springs.”
Right now with school in distance-learning mode, Bray has been chasing his two daughters around. But he’s optimistic and hopeful the Sandites will be able to convene and start prepping for the 2020 season.
“I am most excited to get back to work with the kids,” Bray said. “The enthusiasm and commitment I saw from them before spring break was awesome. I am excited to hit the ground running and develop relationships with the players. We are going to build a program and we will hopefully all get back to doing what we love very soon.”